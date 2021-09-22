Lawyer arrested at Belville court for being in possession of drugs

Western Cape police colonel Andre Traut on Wednesday said 200 mandrax tablets and tik were confiscated after the lawyer was searched by a court orderly.

CAPE TOWN - A lawyer has been arrested at the Bellville Magistrates Court for being in possession of drugs.

The Western Cape police's Colonel Andre Traut on Wednesday said that 200 mandrax tablets and tik were confiscated after the lawyer was searched by a court orderly.

“The police officer was on duty at the Belville Magistrates Court when he noticed the lawyer with a green plastic bag which caught his attention. During the court proceedings, the lawyer was excused by the presiding magistrate due to the suspicion that he was intoxicated.”