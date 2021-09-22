Justice department still recovering from ransomware attack

The department said priority had been given to services affecting the public directly such as beneficiary payments and ensuring that court proceedings continued as planned.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development said it was still working on restoring services since the ransomware attack on its systems.

ICT systems have been affected, both from a system administration and end-user perspective.

The department said it had been hard at work over the past two weeks.

The department said priority had been given to services affecting the public directly, such as beneficiary payments and ensuring that court proceedings continued as planned.

The processing of payments was completed on 16 September.

The department has also indicated that some personal information may have been taken.

It's now in the process of establishing exactly what was taken, such as addresses and emails as well as who was affected.

As part of the department's ongoing recovery effort, it put measures in place to ensure that this type of breach will not re-occur, including upgrading the ICT security infrastructure, proactive security and event monitoring.

