IFP is election ready - Narend Singh

DURBAN - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) said that it would be contesting 105 municipalities in the upcoming local government elections.

The party briefed the media on Wednesday on its state of readiness in Durban ahead of the upcoming polls.

The IFP said that it was against the recent Constitutional Court judgment on the reopening of the candidate lists ahead of the polls.

The deadline for candidate lists closed at 5pm on Tuesday.

The party’s national campaign committee chairperson Narend Singh said: “We as the IFP are election ready. We are, in total, fielding 2,570 candidates, of which 1,376 are ward candidates and 1,192 are proportional representative candidates.”

The party will launch its election manifesto next week Thursday.

