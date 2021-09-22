Heinz Park Primary still in shock after teacher shot dead

Thulani Manqoyi was shot several times while sitting in his car in the parking lot of Heinz Park Primary on Tuesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A Philippi teacher murdered on the school premises has been described as a loving, caring and sincere person.

Thulani Manqoyi was shot several times while sitting in his car in the parking lot of Heinz Park Primary on Tuesday morning. Two suspects fled the scene.

One of his colleagues, who asked not to be named, said teachers and learners were in a state of disbelief following the shooting.

He said Manqoyi was a gentle person who cared for other staff members and pupils.

“He would motivate learners; at our assembly on Monday mornings, he’d be the one reading the Bible for the learners, encouraging learners to do the right thing.”

The grade 6 maths educator had been teaching at the school since 2008.

The Western Cape Department of Education said counselling had been arranged for traumatised learners and teachers.

