Family of slain teacher Thulani Manqoyi appeals to public to help find suspects

Thulani Manqoyi (53) was shot dead while sitting in his car in the parking lot of Heinz Park Primary on Tuesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - There are still many questions around the murder of a teacher at a Philippi school.

Two suspects fled the scene.

Nobuhle Manqoyi has made a desperate plea to the public to come forward with any information that could help police catch her brother's killers.

“To the community of Cape Town, we plead with you to come out with information. My brother’s killers are out there.”

The distraught woman said that her brother loved working with children.

She described him as a person who loved to joke and put a smile on the faces of those around him.

The motive for Thulani’s murder is still unknown.

