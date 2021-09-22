Duarte: Some ANC councillor candidates removed because they joined other parties

African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said that the party was now waiting on the IEC for an exception report regarding the names it had submitted.

JOHANNESBURG - Khayelitsha councillor Xolisa Peter, who exposed a member’s HIV status, Beaufort West Mayor Quinton Louw and Keke Tabane, who’s been accused of inciting violence during the July unrest, are some of the names that the African National Congress (ANC) has removed from its councillor candidate lists.

On Wednesday morning, party deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte told journalists that while she couldn’t remember how many candidates had been removed from the ANC’s list, which was submitted to the Independent Electoral Commission on Monday, she said that three other councillor candidates from the Dullah Omar region were removed after it emerged that they had joined other political parties.

The ANC said that it had removed those who had been charged or were facing charges in line with its step aside resolution, which dictates that these people should vacate office and that failure to do so would lead to an immediate suspension.

Duarte said that the party was now waiting on the IEC for an exception report regarding the names it had submitted.

“If the exception is a serious matter, then we talk to the provincial list committee and also to the elections commission committee led by Kgalema Motlanthe. If that person has to be removed, then we provide the number two on the list as an alternative.”

