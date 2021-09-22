Duarte: ANC worried about repeat of Inanda shootings happening at polls

The party’s deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte on Wednesday said that they were concerned but believed that the ANC had to continue trying to assist communities to move away from the violence, especially when it came to dealing with women.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) is worried that violence such as the one seen when three women were shot dead in KwaZulu-Natal earlier in September may happen on voting day in November.

The party’s deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte on Wednesday said that they were concerned but believed that the ANC had to continue trying to assist communities to move away from the violence, especially when it came to dealing with women.



Duarte said that the ANC was also aware that women were being intimidated to not stand as councillor candidates in some parts of the country.

She said that when it came to electing women to serve in the different wards, communities did not do well.

Yet the party, thanks to the PR lists, managed to produce 46% women on its councillor candidate lists.

Duarte said that this was due to the implementation of the ANC’s gender parity policy.

“If a male candidate was moved down on the PR list to accommodate a woman to get gender parity, we will satisfy our policy perspective.”

She’s also raised concerns about the violence recently seen in Inanda, admitting that the party had also heard of their own being intimidated.

Duarte said that it was not only the ANC that must deal with the violence and the deep-rooted sense of entitlement.

“It is a problem and we are concerned with the problem but we cannot undermine the democratic processes, because it could even happen at the voting station.”

These kinds of concerns have to be taken into consideration as South Africa edges closer to the 1 November polls.

