Duarte: ANC met IEC deadline with its most diverse candidate list

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has confirmed it met the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)’s deadline with its most diverse list, which includes young people, the LGBTQI+ community, persons with disability and a representation of 46% women.

ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte on Wednesday said the party successfully submitted candidates for all 4,468 wards and 257 candidates for the metros.

Eyewitness News previously reported that the party submitted the list on Monday, a day ahead of the new deadline.

The ANC previously failed to register candidates for more than 20 wards. Its saving grace came in the form of a Constitutional Court order for the polls to take place by 1 November.

The ANC’s new method of selecting candidates to serve in wards across the country has, in the words of Duarte, been tumultuous.

But the party believes that is the best way forward as the new system allows people from the different cities, villages and towns to have the final say on who should be the ANC’s representatives in their communities.

"It ensures that those who emerge as candidates are also rooted in their own communities, and enjoy the confidence of the community," Duarte said.

While Duarte said this brought to life the Freedom Charter’s preamble that the people shall govern, it’s brought with it many tough lessons for the party.

She said that included their own members attempting to manipulate processes for their own benefit.

"The NEC and the electoral committee took a dim view of alleged attempts by some within our ranks to manipulate the process."

The ANC has also had to remove several candidates from its list, with the IEC expected to vet all party lists and then publish the final one on 28 September.

