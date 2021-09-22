Deadly Milnerton taxi rank shootings linked to ongoing violence in sector - SAPS

Three men were shot dead at the Joe Slovo taxi rank in Milnerton on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Three men were shot dead at the Joe Slovo taxi rank in Milnerton on Wednesday.

A fourth person was wounded.

Police were deployed to the scene at around 9am on Wednesday morning.

Detectives said that preliminary findings suggested that the killings were linked to the ongoing conflict in the taxi industry.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.