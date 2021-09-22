DA in CT demands govt-owned land be released to build affordable housing Geordin-Hill Lewis on Wednesday lead a demonstration outside the National Public Works Department building. Democratic Alliance

Geordin Hill-Lewis

Parliamentary Villages

Acacia Park CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s mayoral candidate for Cape Town has demanded government-owned land be released to build affordable housing. Geordin Hill-Lewis on Wednesday led a demonstration outside the Department of Public Works building. He's handed over a memorandum listing the DA’s proposal of how available land should be developed to benefit the poor. #Elections2021 The DA demands that national government immediately surrenders its lease over Acacia Park and other parliamentary villages to provide housing for the people rather than politicians. KB pic.twitter.com/GtyRdvXV8q EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 22, 2021

In the memorandum addressed to Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille, the DA said there was a worsening housing shortage in Cape Town due to national government’s refusal to sell or release available land.

Hill-Lewis said parliamentary villages, where MPs live, should be handed over to those who actually need homes.

“The Acacia Park is currently used to house a few hundred MPs. It is a massive piece of land of 58,0000 m². it has a train station, schools, swimming pools, tennis courts and sports fields. It is a ready to go, ready social housing project.”

The DA also identified the Ysterplaat Airforce Base and Wingfield Military Base as locations that should be converted into public housing.

In response to the DA, Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille said that her department had a plan in place to integrate the City of Cape Town.

"My department started the process to release Customs House right in the city centre, within walking distance from transport, for affordable housing."

De Lille, a former Cape Town mayor, said that she would next week go on a walkabout to point out all vacant sites in and around the city that could be utilised for housing development.

"I will take the public and journalists on a walkabout next week to all well-located vacant sites that the DA has refused to develop for affordable housing because they don't want people of colour anywhere near the city centre."

