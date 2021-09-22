Cope names mayoral candidates for Joburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni

The candidates were announced by the party chairperson in Gauteng, Tom Molefe, who expressed confidence that should their candidates win, they would lead with distinction.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of the People (Cope) has announced its mayoral candidates that will be contesting the upcoming local government elections in Gauteng.

The party held a hybrid press conference on Wednesday.

Cope is contesting the mayoral position in Johannesburg with current party councillor, Colleen Makubela.

Tshwane will be contested by Doctor Murunwa Makwarela, who is currently serving in the city, and long-time party member, Ndzipho Kalipa, will run in Ekurhuleni.

The candidates were announced by the party chairperson in Gauteng, Tom Molefe, who expressed confidence that should their candidates win, they would lead with distinction.

"What we are promising as Congress of the People is that even before we go to the elections, people must know who we are presenting as Congress of the People as the candidates that are going to lead our municipality."

