City Power: Illegal connections have cost CoJ over R2bn in lost revenue

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Power on Wednesday said that illegal connections had cost the city over R2 billion in lost revenue.

The utility said that the money could have been invested back into infrastructure and the city.

This follows an operation to remove illegal cable connections in Alexandra on Tuesday, where about 23 tons of aluminium and copper cables worth an estimated R27 million were removed.

The operation, supported by the Joburg metro police, focused on hotspots that included River Park, and the informal settlements along London Road.

Illegal connections have presented the biggest challenge to reliable electricity supply in the City of Johannesburg.

In Alexandra, there are several hotspots of illegal connections, which cause frequent outages in the township.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said that illegal connectors have also vandalised streetlights in areas that included London Road and River Park.

“In River Park alone, we have spent about R2.5 million to replace transmissions and transformers. It is worth noting that our transmissions in that area have reached full capacity and with every illegal connection, it creates overloading of the network.”

The power utility has vowed to continue to do its part and remove illegal connections.

