City Power distances itself from the death of a protestor in Alex

On Tuesday, the utility disconnected illegal power connections in areas in and around Alexandra - including River Park and structures built around London Road.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power has distanced itself from the death of a protestor in Alexandra and said it was in no way liable.

On Tuesday, the utility disconnected illegal power connections in areas in and around Alexandra - including River Park and structures built around London Road.

READ MORE:

- Alex residents claim electricity promise was broken

- Ramaphosa: Electricity the most pressing issue for communities around SA

A group of protesters blocked the road with burning tyres and allegedly tried to force entry into the nearby Alexandra Mall.

A security guard is accused of opening fire, fatally wounding one community member.

He is expected to appear in court on Wednesday morning in connection with the deadly shooting

City Power's Isaac Mangena on Wednesday said they couldn’t be blamed for the shooting.

“The death of a protestor happened long after City Power left, and it has got nothing to do with City Power. Even when it happened, City Power and JMPD had long left Alexandra.”

The power utility said its only motivation for removing illegal connections in Alexandra was to protect people from being electrocuted by dangerous DIY jobs.

Mangena said were called to dismantle illegal connections by Alex families worried by safety.

“You’ve got formalised houses, who are the ones who invited us because of the challenges that they face every day of outages caused by overloading of the network due to these illegal connections. We also have those caring mothers and fathers whose children have been electrocuted by these illegal connections in Alexandra.”