Alleged July riots instigator Mdumiseni Zuma’s attorney withdraws from case

Mdumiseni Zuma, who is facing charges linked to the July civil unrest in Pietermaritzburg, was set to proceed with his bail application in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

DURBAN - The attorney of alleged violence instigator, Mdumiseni Zuma, has withdrawn from the matter.



Zuma, who is facing charges linked to the July civil unrest in Pietermaritzburg, was set to proceed with his bail application in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

However, his case was postponed.

Zuma will have to spend a while longer behind bars following another adjournment of his matter.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s Natasha Kara said: "The bail application of Mdumiseni Zuma was postponed today in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court. The matter did not proceed as Zuma’s attorney withdrew as his legal representation. Mr Zuma has now applied for Legal Aid."

Zuma is accused of inciting public violence and arson, which is linked with the torching of the Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg in July.

The matter is expected to resume in October.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.