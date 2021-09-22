Alex residents claim electricity promise was broken

City Power said they intervened after complaints were received from residents in formalised houses who have been experience outages because of the overloading.

JOHANNESBURG - Just a day after President Cyril Ramaphosa described the electricity crisis as the foremost pressing issue facing communities around the country, Alexandra residents are claiming they've been lied to when it comes to the provision of this service.

City Power raided some areas with illegal connections on Tuesday, including the River Park flats and the informal settlements around London Road.

But the situation took a deadly turn when a protestor was shot dead at the Alex Mall. A security guard has since been arrested.

But the protestors told Eyewitness News on Tuesday that they were promised electricity meters.

"We do want electricity, we don't mind paying for electricity. When they see the media, they say something else, when they want our votes, they will say something else," one protestor said.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said: "We are doing what we're supposed to do, we advise them about the measures they can take to ensure that they get legalised electricity. City Power comes at the tail end of this problem of electrification.”

The power utility said in the past six months alone, they had spent about R2.5 million to replace burnt out mini substations and pole-mounted transformers.