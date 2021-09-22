After closing candidate lists, IEC shifts focus to special votes

This came after the deadline for parties to register their candidates concluded at 5 pm Tuesday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on Tuesday said it was concentrating on the next step of the process leading up to the local government elections with special votes now being drawn into sharp focus.

This comes after the deadline for parties to register their candidates concluded at 5 pm on Tuesday afternoon.

READ MORE:

- ConCourt rules against DA, saying the IEC reopening candidates list was lawful

- ANC races against time to meet IEC's candidate registration deadline

Previously, the African National Congress (ANC) failed to submit candidates for more than 20 municipalities but made sure to do so this time around.

Opposition parties have largely rejected this move, accusing the IEC of helping the ANC when it reopened councillor nomination lists.

But the Constitutional Court has ruled that the move by the IEC was lawful.

The IEC's Sy Mamablolo said they were happy that the process of candidate nominations had concluded.

“We'll be doing verifications over the next few days, and certifying the list of candidates and publishing them, after which we will then proceed with the ballot production process. So that means, the election is now in full swing.”

He said the commission would make the certified lists public next Tuesday.

“I don’t anticipate that there will be further extensions. I think all players have been given ample opportunity to participate in elections,” he added.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.