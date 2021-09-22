AfriForum wins battle to have Afrikaans as medium of teaching at Unisa again

The Constitutional Court has given Unisa until the start of the 2023 academic year to revise its language policy.

JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum has won its battle to have Afrikaans used as a medium of teaching at Unisa.

The organisation took Unisa to court after the university decided to phase out Afrikaans as a medium of learning about five years ago.

The Supreme Court of Appeal had upheld a judgment in AfriForum’s favour where it was found that Unisa had acted unconstitutionally.

Unisa then decided to turn to the Constitutional Court but lost that battle as well.

