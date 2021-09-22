Activists question Nersa's move to approve generating licences for Karpowership

Liz McDaid from Green Connection on Wednesday said that there were several red flags that could be grounds for legal action to stop the process.

JOHANNESBURG - Activists and critics are questioning why the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) apparently "rushed" to approve generating licences for three controversial floating power plants.

This despite the Environmental Affairs Department rejecting the move.

Turkey-based Karpowership, one of the world's largest floating power plant operators, has secured a government tender.

In a statement, Nersa has now signalled its approval, listing seven preferred bidders for the country's risk mitigation independent power producer procurement programme.

Liz McDaid from Green Connection on Wednesday said that there were several red flags that could be grounds for legal action to stop the process.

“It’s quite difficult for us to see how they could have addressed the concerns that we put in our submission. We are consulting our legal team and once we get answers on the decision, we will decide on the next steps. This is really not in the public interest and we have to remember it will impact on electricity prices in the future.”

Karpowership still needs to secure several other authorisations before this contract can go ahead.

