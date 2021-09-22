160 more COVID deaths push SA’s toll to 86,376
Over that same timeframe, 2,197 more tests also came back positive, with the country's caseload ballooning to 2 743 865.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's COVID-19 death toll has risen to 86,376, with 160 more fatalities recorded over the past 24-hour cycle.
On the vaccine front, 16 358 076 jabs have been administered in the country so far.
