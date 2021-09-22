Go

160 more COVID deaths push SA’s toll to 86,376

Over that same timeframe, 2,197 more tests also came back positive, with the country's caseload ballooning to 2 743 865.

FILE: A hospital worker walks amongst patients in the COVID-19 ward at Khayelitsha Hospital, about 35km from the centre of Cape Town, on 29 December 2020. The patents in this ward are not critically serious, but do require oxygen and to lie down. Picture: Rodger Bosch/AFP.
FILE: A hospital worker walks amongst patients in the COVID-19 ward at Khayelitsha Hospital, about 35km from the centre of Cape Town, on 29 December 2020. The patents in this ward are not critically serious, but do require oxygen and to lie down. Picture: Rodger Bosch/AFP.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's COVID-19 death toll has risen to 86,376, with 160 more fatalities recorded over the past 24-hour cycle.

Over that same timeframe, 2,197 more tests also came back positive, with the country's caseload ballooning to 2 743 865.

On the vaccine front, 16 358 076 jabs have been administered in the country so far.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA