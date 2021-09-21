Zuma’s medical condition, parole take centre stage in corruption trial

Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser was also present in court after being subpoenaed to deal with Zuma’s medical parole records.

CAPE TOWN - Jacob Zuma’s medical parole records have come under scrutiny as his corruption trial continues in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday.

Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser was also present in court after being subpoenaed to deal with Zuma’s medical parole records.

Zuma was granted medical parole by Fraser after he overruled the medical parole advisory board's initial decision that he shouldn't be freed.

READ: Zuma instructs legal team to challenge his imprisonment

The former president’s medical parole has become the centre of attention in his corruption trial.

Zuma is in court for a special plea application to have prosecutor Billy Downer removed from the case.

ALSO READ: Zuma: South Africa changing into a constitutional dictatorship

Advocate Wim Trengove - representing Downer - wants Zuma’s medical records.

He said the ex-statesmen hadn’t justified his absence from court.

Advocate Dali Mpofu has countered, saying the records were not relevant to Tuesday’s proceedings.

But Judge Piet Koen said Zuma’s absence was due to his poor health, making his medical records relevant.

WATCH LIVE: Zuma & Thales corruption cases continues

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.