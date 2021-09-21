Zuma questions the way state capture commission was established

He's questioned why then-Public Protector Thuli Madonsela failed to hand over the investigation to her predecessor Busisiwe Mkhwebane but instead recommended that a commission be set up.

JOHANNEBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma on Monday said he was convinced more than ever before that South Africa was in the process of changing from a constitutional democracy to a dictatorship.

However, he's provided no evidence to back up this claim.

It followed his failed bid to have his 15-month sentence for contempt of court overturned in the Constitutional Court last week.

His foundation released a four-page statement on Monday night where Zuma claims the laws of this country are being repeatedly bent and manipulated when dealing with him.

Zuma said he believed he'd be vindicated, and he asserts that South Africa was becoming a constitutional dictatorship.

He said many people were blind to this reality because they had been successfully hypnotised by what he called "the long-standing anti Zuma narrative".

Zuma has criticised the way in which the state capture commission was established.

He said it was somehow born out of an anomaly even though he was the one who set it up.

He's questioned why then-Public Protector Thuli Madonsela failed to hand over the investigation to her predecessor Busisiwe Mkhwebane but instead recommended that a commission be set up.

Zuma has also taken issue with the Constitutional Court's finding against him, saying it was astonishing that for the first time ever, it did not have to consider international law as directed by the Constitution.

His foundation announced over the weekend that it would be taking the matter to the African Court on Human and People’s Rights.

