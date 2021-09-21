Zuma corruption case expected to resume in his absence

When Jacob Zuma last appeared before the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, Judge Piet Koen adjourned the case after parties agreed to allow time for the assessment of his medical records.

CAPE TOWN - Former President Jacob Zuma's corruption case will be back before the High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday morning.

While the ex-stateman has been controversially granted medical parole, he's not expected to appear.

Zuma and arms maker Thales face fraud, graft and racketeering charges related to the 1999 arms deal.

He is currently out on medical parole after serving just a few months of a 15-month sentence at the Estcourt Correctional Centre.

This follows his sentence to imprisonment by the Constitutional Court for showing contempt to the apex court.

Judge Koen also said the matter must return to open court in the absence of Zuma.

Zuma is accused of taking bribes from French company, Thales, and receiving over 700 payments amounting to R4 million.

His legal team had previously told the court that the former president wanted to testify in person about why he should be acquitted of corruption charges without standing trial.

