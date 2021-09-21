Working from home affecting productivity & staff morale, survey finds

The Ipsos online survey, which was conducted over two days, showed that companies risked losing competitiveness as productivity slumped due to working remotely.

JOHANNESBURG - While many continue with the new normal of working from home, an Ipsos survey has found that the phenomenon takes a toll on productivity and staff morale.

The online survey, which was conducted over two days, showed that companies risked losing competitiveness as productivity slumped due to working remotely.

While many said that they enjoyed working from home, they also said that they had to contend with far more distractions.

Sixty-seven percent of the respondents quizzed on how COVID-19 had affected their work-life said that they were spending more time on domestic chores and errands while 27% admitted that they were not disciplined enough to work from home.

The survey found that younger workers, between the ages of 18 and 28, were more adversely affected by working remotely.

Respondents also highlighted issues of trust, the absence of on-the-job training and a sense of isolation, which affected team cohesion and organisational culture.

