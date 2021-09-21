SAPS: Philippi school shooting incident looks like a hit

Thulani Manqoyi was hit with several bullets while sitting in his car in the parking lot of Heinz Park Primary on Tuesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN – Western Cape police are still searching for the suspects behind the murder of a Philippi school teacher who was shot in his car on school grounds.

Speaking to CapeTalk on Tuesday, the police’s Captain Senaya said the circumstances around the shooting remain unclear: “For now, [the circumstances] are unknown. Two African males came in, the school’s security guard told them they were not allowed to be in the premises of the school. One of the suspects pointed [a gun] at the security and walked with him from the gate to almost where the car was parked and one suspect walked up to the car and fired the first shot on the victim’s shoulder and shot him again at close range and then they walked out.”

Asked if the Manqoyi was targeted, Captain Senaya said: "It looks like it was a hit. I was just a straight hit."

A teacher at Heinz Park Primary said that his colleague's death had left the school community reeling.

He arrived at work about two minutes after the shooting.

"He was still breathing when people were checking on him. When the ambulance arrived later on, they couldn't find a pulse," the teacher, who wished to remain anonymous, said.

The deceased grade 6 maths teacher, who had been at the school since 2008, was described as a loving man.

The school has since been closed, pending police investigation, Senaya added.

Additional reporting by Lauren Isaacs.

