WATCH LIVE: Zuma & Thales corruption cases continues

Jacob Zuma and arms maker Thales face fraud, graft and racketeering charges related to the 1999 arms deal.

FILE: Former South African President Jacob Zuma stands in the dock during the recess of his corruption trial at the Pietermaritzburg High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, on 26 May 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma's corruption case is back before the High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday morning.

Zuma and arms maker Thales face fraud, graft and racketeering charges related to the 1999 arms deal.

He is currently out on medical parole after serving just a few months of a 15-month sentence at the Estcourt Correctional Centre.

