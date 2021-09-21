WATCH LIVE: Zuma & Thales corruption cases continues

Jacob Zuma and arms maker Thales face fraud, graft and racketeering charges related to the 1999 arms deal.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma's corruption case is back before the High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday morning.

He is currently out on medical parole after serving just a few months of a 15-month sentence at the Estcourt Correctional Centre.

