Two Kuruman cops due in court on kidnapping, attempted murder charges

According to the Hawks, the pair is implicated in a syndicate that reportedly robbed motorists of cash, cell phones and other items at gun point.

CAPE TOWN - Two Kuruman police officers are scheduled to appear in court in connection with crimes ranging from robbery, attempted murder and kidnapping.

The sergeant and constable were arrested on Monday.

Spokesperson Philani Nkwalase said: “Two police officers - aged 37 and 31 - attached to Kuruman Crime Prevention are expected to appear before Kuruman Magistrates Court. They will be facing charges or armed robbery, attempted murder and kidnapping.”

