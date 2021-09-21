There's factual data that shows how COVID jabs were developed - SAMRC's Morar

Senior researcher at the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), Neetha Morar, speaking at a National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) webinar, said that a common misconception was that the development of vaccines was fast-tracked.

CAPE TOWN - The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) hosted a webinar in a bid to dispel some of myths surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines.

To date, over 16 million vaccine doses have been distributed nationwide.

But there are still many who remain on the fence, as vaccine hesitancy continues to play a role.

"Because COVID vaccine was a global threat, global impact, for the first time in the history of science, people were given no choice but to work together. So what that meant was that everybody was able to put their resources together and put their heads together and egos aside in the scientific world and share information so that we can work collectively."

She said that as a result of this, and the use of historical data from past vaccines, the jabs were safe and would not be distributed if they weren't.

"There are safety measures, there are vigorous methods - in South Africa we have Sahpra, we have ethics committees that review all this information before it can be given to people. So yes, in some ways it was rapid but there is available, empirical, factual data that shows how this was developed."

