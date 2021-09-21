Teacher shot dead outside Cape Town school

The shooting happened at Heinz Park Primary earlier on Tuesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A teacher has been shot dead at a Philippi school, in Cape Town.

It’s understood the victim was sitting inside his car at the time of the attack.

The police's Andre Traut said two criminals fled the scene.

“The circumstances surrounding the death of a 52-year-old man are being investigated after he was shot and killed in the parking area of Heinz Park Primary School at around 7:45.”

