Suspect arrested for killing protester at Alex Mall

A protestor was killed in clashes between Alexandra residents and security officials after City Power officials removed illegal connections in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - The police have confirmed that a suspect has now been arrested for the killing of a protester at the Alex Mall on Tuesday.

This came after Joburg's City Power officials removed illegal connections in the area. Residents in River Park took to the streets after City Power, police and metro police descended on the nearby Alex Mall.

Residents threw stones and blocked roads with burning tyres.

Police opened fire with rubber bullets to try and disperse the crowd.

Spokesperson Brenda Muridili explained what happened: "It is alleged that a security guard from Alex Mall fired a shot towards the protesters and it was discovered later that one of the protesters was hit. He was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The police are investigating a case of murder."