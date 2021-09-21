Suspect arrested for killing protester at Alex Mall
A protestor was killed in clashes between Alexandra residents and security officials after City Power officials removed illegal connections in the area.
JOHANNESBURG - The police have confirmed that a suspect has now been arrested for the killing of a protester at the Alex Mall on Tuesday.
This came after Joburg's City Power officials removed illegal connections in the area. Residents in River Park took to the streets after City Power, police and metro police descended on the nearby Alex Mall.
Residents threw stones and blocked roads with burning tyres.
Police opened fire with rubber bullets to try and disperse the crowd.
Spokesperson Brenda Muridili explained what happened: "It is alleged that a security guard from Alex Mall fired a shot towards the protesters and it was discovered later that one of the protesters was hit. He was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The police are investigating a case of murder."
Angry residents accused City Power of failing them, saying that the last time that power utility spokesperson Isaac Mangena was in Alexandra, he promised not to remove the illegal connections.
This was until the process of having the residents registered for proper connectivity was carried out.
City Power's Mangena explained why the utility had to disconnect the illegal power line.
“The city is incurring serious losses due to the illegal connections. We’ve got cases where substations and cables blow up.
"It means that small businesses are not going to be able to work due to the outages caused by overloading, which is caused by these illegal connections."
Mangena said that they would need to return.
