Staff, pupils at Philippi school left reeling after teacher shot

Thulani Manqoyi was shot several times while sitting in his car in the parking lot of Heinz Park Primary on Tuesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A colleague of a teacher murdered at a Philippi school said that staff and pupils were in a state of disbelief.

Two suspects fled the scene.

A teacher at Heinz Park Primary said that his colleague's death had left the school community reeling.

He arrived at work about two minutes after the shooting.

"He was still breathing when people were checking on him. When the ambulance arrived later on, they couldn't find a pulse," the teacher, who wished to remain anonymous, said.

The deceased grade 6 maths teacher, who had been at the school since 2008, was described as a loving man.

"Mr Manqoyi was always a very sincere, loving person, a soft person, a caring person for his learners and colleagues."

The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

