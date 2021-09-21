Southern Cape police use drones to track and rearrest escaped prisoners

Three prisoners who escaped from a police van while being transported from Mossel Bay to George have been rearrested.

CAPE TOWN - Three prisoners who escaped from a police van while being transported from Mossel Bay to George have been rearrested.

It happened on Monday on the N2 near Glentana.

One of the men was rearrested shortly thereafter.

Drones were used to track down the two others.

The police's Malcolm Poje: "One of the three was arrested shortly after the escape while the others were arrested later yesterday afternoon in the Hoogekraal and Glentana area."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.