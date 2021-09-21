Several memorial services planned to honour late Joburg Mayor Matongo

With Jolidee Matongo being a die-hard Orlando Pirates supporter, the club’s chairperson Irvin Khoza and his team are also expected to visit the family to pay their respects.

JOHANNESBURG - Various memorial services will be held for the late Joburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo across Johannesburg from Tuesday.

He died in a car crash on Saturday evening while travelling on the Golden Highway.

Matongo had been on a voter registration campaign along with African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa in Soweto.

Two others were also killed while two protectors are recovering in hospital.

With funeral arrangements for Matongo now finalised, the ANC in the Joburg region has planned several events for this week.

It announced on Monday that various memorial services have been planned.

“There will also be memorial services for all the zones of ANC in the region, and also the Methodist church. We also have MVO people who will also have their own memorial service,” the party's Sasabona Manganye explained.

The ANC's main memorial services will be held on Wednesday at Uncle Toms Hall in Soweto with mourners allowed to view it online due to COVID19 protocols.

Matongo will be laid to rest in Johannesburg on Friday.

