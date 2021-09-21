River Park residents protest as City Power officials remove illegal connections
Residents in River Park took to the streets after seeing City Power, police and Johannesburg Metro Police Department vehicles descending on the nearby Alex Mall.
JOHANNESBURG - Temperatures were flaring in Alexandra on Tuesday where City Power has once again embarked on an operation to remove illegal connections.
Residents in River Park took to the streets after seeing City Power, police and Johannesburg Metro Police Department vehicles descending on the nearby Alex Mall.
After removing illegally connected wires, residents started throwing stones and burning tyres to prevent officials from doing their job.
Police opened fire with rubber bullets to try and disperse the crowd.
Multidisciplinary Illegal Electricity connection operation conducted by #JMPD Operations officers @CityPowerJhb at London Street in Alexandra. All exit streets closed off by members of the public with burning tyres & big stones. pic.twitter.com/C5ZhdTTPdGJoburg Metro Police Department - JMPD (@JoburgMPD) September 21, 2021
Our Revenue Protection Service is currently conducting an operation to cut off illegal connections in Riverpark and along London Rd, Alexandra.@CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) September 21, 2021
The operation is supported by @JoburgMPD pic.twitter.com/XcfWp3Nc15
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.