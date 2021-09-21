River Park residents protest as City Power officials remove illegal connections

Residents in River Park took to the streets after seeing City Power, police and Johannesburg Metro Police Department vehicles descending on the nearby Alex Mall.

JOHANNESBURG - Temperatures were flaring in Alexandra on Tuesday where City Power has once again embarked on an operation to remove illegal connections.

After removing illegally connected wires, residents started throwing stones and burning tyres to prevent officials from doing their job.

Police opened fire with rubber bullets to try and disperse the crowd.