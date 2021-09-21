Ramaphosa urges Cosatu to step up vaccination efforts among workers

Cyril Ramaphosa has urged the labour federation to step up their efforts in educating and persuading workers and citizens in the country to get vaccinated.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa has reassured workers of their rights as more employers declare workplaces "vaccination only sites".

Although the government has already issued a directive in this regard allowing bosses to enforce COVID-19 vaccine mandates while respecting the rights of those who choose not to vaccinate, Ramaphosa’s sentiments will go a long way in giving comfort to the concerned.

He was addressing Cosatu’s virtual central committee meeting on Monday.

He said, however, the rights of individuals must be balanced against the right to a safe working environment.

He said, however, the rights of individuals must be balanced against the right to a safe working environment.

“It is correct to take measures to ensure the economy can reopen in a safe manner that protects all workers.”

While several private-sector employers have stated their intentions to declare vaccination only buildings for workers and clients, government is yet to publish the regulations on a vaccine passport, saying it was still considering its approach.

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi assured South Africans that the vaccines were safe and would protect workers’ families and jobs, commending government for the sufficient supply of the doses.

