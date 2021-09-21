Paralympian Achmat Hassiem's family confident of his full recovery

The 39-year-old had undergone spinal surgery when complications arose. Thoraiyah Hassiem believes her son will be taken off life support this week. He remains in an induced coma, but there has been improvement.

CAPE TOWN - The mother of Achmat "Sharkboy" Hassiem said her son's Paralympic journey is far from over.

The three-time Paralympic swimmer, bronze medalist and shark conservation ambassador has been in an induced coma for nearly two weeks. The 39-year-old had undergone spinal surgery when complications arose.

Thoraiyah Hassiem believes her son will be taken off life support this week. While he remains in an induced coma, there has been improvement.

"There are so many prayers and duas that come through for Achmat. It's unbelievable. Every day when we come to hospital, there's some improvement."

Hassiem said her son was a warrior and had set his sights on training for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris: "That's his main thing that he wants to train for again for the Paralympics."

Achmat Hassiem and his younger brother, Taariq, survived a shark attack in Muizenberg 15 years ago.

