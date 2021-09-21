Nomia Ndlovu murder trial postponed to Monday

She arrived in court on Tuesday morning with her hands cuffed behind her back after complaining on Monday that the leg irons she had on were too tight and caused her legs to swell.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against murder accused and alleged insurance fraudster Nomia Ndlovu has been postponed to next Monday.

Ndlovu appeared briefly in the High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday where she faced charges relating to claims that she planned and ordered the murders of close family members, along with her lover so she could benefit financially from several insurance companies.

She arrived in court on Tuesday morning with her hands cuffed behind her back after complaining on Monday that the leg irons she had on were too tight and caused her legs to swell.

Monday’s proceedings were adjourned when Ndlovu said she was feeling dizzy and unwell.

She had been answering questions about her sister Audrey Ndlovu who was one of her alleged victims.

