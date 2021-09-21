Jolidee Matongo described as non-factional leader at memorial service

The late Johannesburg mayor died in a car crash on Saturday evening while travelling on the Golden Highway.

JOHANNESBURG - Late Joburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo has been described as a non-factional and undivisive leader at a memorial service at the old council chambers in Johannesburg.

Matongo had been campaigning, along with African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa, in Soweto.

Two others were also killed in the crash while two of Matongo's protectors were recovering in hospital.



ANC Region B representative Cathy Seeford spoke fondly of the late mayor: “He always had a great smile and that feeling of making you feel at ease. So, today I would like to celebrate his life, particularly when it comes to finance.”

