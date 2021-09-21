Jacob Zuma bringing back old complaints, State argues in court

The prosecution has been submitting arguments in Jacob Zuma’s special plea to have Advocate Billy Downer removed from the case due to bias.

CAPE TOWN - In Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial, the State argued that the former president was bringing back old complaints that failed in the past, presenting them as new facts.

The prosecution has been submitting arguments in Zuma’s special plea to have Advocate Billy Downer removed from the case due to bias.

The former president’s defence has maintained that lead prosecutor, Downer, is tainted and should recuse himself.

Zuma’s lawyer Thabani Masuku: "The report was done really by his boss and we submit that having been aware of his criminal conduct, which is criticised everywhere, Mr Downer should not prosecute this case."

Masuku also accused Downer of leaking confidential information to the media.

In response, Advocate Wim Trengove said that the attacks on Downer were insulting and not based in fact.

"It was lost when Mr Zuma abandoned his appeal to the Constitutional Court. That was when this true complaint was lost. It is a re-run of the same complaint dressed up under Section 106.6"

The court has also heard arguments around the release of Zuma’s medical parole records.

WATCH: Jacob Zuma’s corruption case resumes in Pietermaritzburg High Court

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.