‘He was always jolly’ – Mogase honours late Joburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo

JOHANNESBURG - City of Johannesburg Chief Whip Solly Mogase said that the late Mayor Jolidee Matongo was irreplaceable due to the calibre of a leader he was.

Mogase was paying tribute to Matongo at his memorial service at the Joburg Old Council Chambers on Tuesday.

He died in a car crash on Saturday evening while travelling on the Golden Highway.

Matongo had been campaigning in Soweto, along with African National Congress president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Two others were also killed while Matongo's two protectors are recovering in hospital.

Matongo’s colleagues in the council converged on Tuesday afternoon in remembrance of their late boss.

The mayor's memorial was more than a celebration of his life, with speakers saying that he would be missed.

Mogase spoke fondly about the late mayor: “Comrade Joli, you succeeded and made your mark in every task and even in your final task of executive mayor, you showed us your work in servicing this city.”

Colleague Tefo Raphadu said that Matongo lead with truth and passion: “He was always a jolly person and for that, his life, his memory, his jokes live amongst us.”

Other memorial services are planned for Tuesday evening, with ANC Joburg zones and faith-based organisations having separate events.

The party's main memorial services will be held on Wednesday at the Uncle Toms Hall in Soweto.

