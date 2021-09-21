George Municipality's opens satellite fire station in Wilderness

The facility, which is being manned by four firefighters, officially opened in the fire-prone region on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - The Wilderness area is now home to its very own satellite fire station.

The facility, which is being manned by four firefighters, officially opened in the fire-prone region on Friday.

The George Municipality's Athane Scholtz: "The satellite station will be servicing the entire Wilderness area east of the Kaaiman's River pass and will be accessible from the N2, so we are on a position where we can very quickly get to accidents and hazardous spills, something that happens a lot on the N2."

The new facility is the municipality's third satellite station, joining those situated in Thembalethu and Uniondale.

It is also the southern Cape's first double-storey facility with a fireman's pole.