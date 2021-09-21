George Municipality's opens satellite fire station in Wilderness
The facility, which is being manned by four firefighters, officially opened in the fire-prone region on Friday.
CAPE TOWN - The Wilderness area is now home to its very own satellite fire station.
The facility, which is being manned by four firefighters, officially opened in the fire-prone region on Friday.
The George Municipality's Athane Scholtz: "The satellite station will be servicing the entire Wilderness area east of the Kaaiman's River pass and will be accessible from the N2, so we are on a position where we can very quickly get to accidents and hazardous spills, something that happens a lot on the N2."
The new facility is the municipality's third satellite station, joining those situated in Thembalethu and Uniondale.
It is also the southern Cape's first double-storey facility with a fireman's pole.
#WildernessFireStation Local authorities say its been a long-term goal, as the area is prone to wildfires. This is the George Municipalitys 3rd satellite fire station, joining two others situated in Thembalethu and Uniondale. The station will be manned by four firefighters.LP pic.twitter.com/DwSr0Hlty7EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 21, 2021
#WildernessFireStation The Wilderness area, in the Southern Cape has opened its very own satellite fire station. LPEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 21, 2021
Images: supplied pic.twitter.com/eZZwVJs0nZ
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.