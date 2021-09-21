Discovery of dead bodies in Cape Town canals raises alarm

In Kuilsriver last week, the bodies of three people were retrieved from a canal. Of the five bodies found in Mfuleni this month, only one has been identified as 15-year-old Asonele Wanga. He was among four young men killed in a vigilante attack after residents accused them of theft.

CAPE TOWN - Police have raised concern over the dumping of bodies in canals in Cape Town. This month five bodies have been found in a river running through the COVID-19 informal settlement in Mfuleni.

In Kuils River last week, the bodies of three people were retrieved from a canal. Of the five bodies found in Mfuleni this month, only one has been identified as 15-year-old Asonele Wanga. He was among four young men killed in a vigilante attack after residents accused them of theft.

The remaining four bodies have not yet been identified and police say they are still searching for the other three mob justice victims.

Meanwhile, Anti-Gang Unit investigators are probing the murders of two women and a man whose bodies were dumped in a canal in Sarepta.

“The recent discovery of bodies in water, both in Emfuleni and Kuils River, is a cause for concern. Engaging the respective communities is part of the interventions embarked upon by police,” said the police's Novela Potelwa.

The 26-year-old male victim has been identified, but the identities of the two women are still unknown.

