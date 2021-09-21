Despite winter rain, Nelson Mandela Bay’s dam levels still low

The Eastern Cape metro's supply dams are only around 12% full.

CAPE TOWN - The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality said that despite winter rain, dam levels remained critically low.

The municipality has implemented various water-saving measures, including the removal of alien vegetation around major dams and inflow streams.

Spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said: “Alien vegetation trees are one of the things that consume a lot of water and we noticed that we cannot continue like this in the current conditions of just about 12% combined dam levels that we are drawing from.”

