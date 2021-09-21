De Jager, Jantjies and Steyn return to Boks match day team to face All Blacks

The experienced Lood de Jager returns to the lock position, while loose forward Kwagga Smith gets the nod in the No. 7 jersey ahead of Franco Mostert, who drops to the bench purely to “manage his workload”.

CAPE TOWN - As the Springboks head into a historic 100th test match against the All Blacks this weekend, the 2019 World Champions made minimal changes to their starting team.

The experienced Lood de Jager returns to the lock position, while loose forward Kwagga Smith gets the nod in the No. 7 jersey ahead of Franco Mostert, who drops to the bench purely to “manage his workload”, according to coach Jacques Nienaber.



Some stalwarts also return to the bench in the form of Elton Jantjies and Frans Steyn, who bring 109 caps worth of experience between the two of them. But there is no Cheslin Kolbe as yet as he is still recovering from his injury.



Regular loose forward Jasper Wiese is not part of the matchday squad due to him being cited for alleged foul play against Australia in their second Test match. Wiese’s hearing still needs to take place, which means he is unavailable for selection.

Wiese is alleged to have contravened Law 9.12 ( a player must not physically abuse anyone) during the match.

Here’s the starting team:

15 – Willie le Roux

14 – Sbu Nkosi

13 – Lukhanyo Am

12 – Damian de Allende

11 – Makazole Mapimpi

10 – Handré Pollard

9 – Faf de Klerk

8 – Duane Vermeulen

7 – Kwagga Smith

6 – Siya Kolisi

5 – Lood de Jager

4 – Eben Etzebeth

3 – Frans Malherbe

2 – Bongi Mbonambi

1 – Trevor Nyakane

Replacements:

16 – Malcolm Marx

17 – Steven Kitshoff

18 – Vincent Koch

19 – Franco Mostert



20 – Marco van Staden

21 – Herschel Jantjies

22 – Elton Jantjies

23 – Frans Steyn

