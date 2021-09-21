Cosatu says it's implementing several measures to fight corruption

Cosatu said that corruption happened in its spaces and was done by people they lived with and as such they allowed it to thrive and it would only stop if they took a stand against the perpetrators.

JOHANNESBURG - Cosatu leaders said that they never thought that their “comrades” would still continue looting even during trying times.

This was in reference to the difficult economic conditions in the country and the COVID-19 pandemic, which they said was also used as a vehicle for grand-scale fraud and corruption in the public service.

The federation’s secretariat report, which will form part of discussions at the virtual central committee meeting, lists the consequences of the high cost of widespread corruption in the country, which includes a devastating impact on jobs.

The federation said that it was currently implementing several measures to do its bit in fighting corruption by, among others, opening criminal cases where they had evidence of malfeasance.

The report also implored affiliates to compile information for submission of instances where needed.

Despite formerly denouncing Corruption Watch, the secretariat report also called for partnership and the joining of forces with the organisation, which it now describes as “progressive”.

The central committee is Cosatu’s mid-term evaluation conference in between congresses.

