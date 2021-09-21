Bathabile Dlamini perjury case postponed to October

The director of public prosecutions in Gauteng decided that Dlamini should be prosecuted for giving false evidence during an inquiry into her role in the social grants’ crisis.

JOHANNESBURG - The perjury case against former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini has been postponed until next month.

Dlamini made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning after a summons was issued in August.

The director of public prosecutions in Gauteng decided that Dlamini should be prosecuted for giving false evidence during an inquiry into her role in the social grants’ crisis.

Magistrates Betty Khumalo said she granted the postponement to allow parties to share the case docket.

“Your matter has been remanded provisionally until 1 October. It is to enable the parties to exchange the contents of the case docket. Therefore, you are accordingly warned to be back here on 1 of October at 8:30 am, and to remain in attendance until your matter is called and dealt with,” she said.

