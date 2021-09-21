Bathabile Dlamini due in court for perjury

Last month, the director of public prosecutions in Gauteng decided that Dlamini should be prosecuted for giving false evidence during an inquiry into her role in the social grants’ crisis.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Regional Court on Monday on charges of perjury.

Charges are related to her testimony during an inquiry into her role in the 2017 social grants crisis.

In 2018, the Centre for Applied Legal Studies represented by the Black Sash Trust presented evidence that the minister had failed in her duties to ensure that Sassa was equipped to take over the paying of social grants when an invalid contract with Cash Paymaster Services came to an end.

The Constitutional Court later handed down judgment finding her reckless and grossly negligent.

Last month, the Black Sash Trust welcomed the decision to prosecute the former minster for perjury saying all public officials, even those occupying the highest office, must be held accountable for their actions.

