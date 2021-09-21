Banyana Banyana defeat Nigeria to claim Aisha Buhari Cup title

South Africa almost wasted a 3-0 half-time lead as the hosts mounted a fightback in the second half.

CAPE TOWN - Banyana Banyana defeated Nigeria 4-2 to claim the Aisha Buhari Cup title in Lagos on Tuesday.

It was the first competitive meeting between the sides since 2018 when Nigeria beat South Africa 4-3 on penalties in the final of the Africa Women’s Cup Of Nations Final in Ghana.

Both sides came into the match having won their opening matches - Banyana Banyana thumped Ghana 3-0 while Nigeria beat Mali 2-0.

The visitors took an early lead through an Alozie Chidi own goal but soon took control of the match after Linda Motlhalo converted a 17th-minute penalty after Nigeria's Ebi Onome handled the ball in the penalty area.

The hosts did have the ball in the back of the net in the 20th minute but their effort was ruled out due to a foul in the build-up.

Gabriela Salgado made it 3-0 for South Africa when she scored just before the half-time break.

The hosts pulled a goal back early in the second half as Vivian Ikechukwu netted. She scored again in the 53rd minute, setting up an intriguing last 30 minutes in the match.

South Africa put the result beyond doubt when Mamello Makhabane converted an 86th-minute penalty after Linda Motlhalo was brought down in the penalty area.

