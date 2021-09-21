As deadline passes, IEC to publicise election candidate lists on 28 September

The deadline has now passed for political parties to submit their candidate lists for the local government elections.

The African National Congress (ANC) failed to submit candidates for more than 20 municipalities previously but made sure, with time to spare, this time around.

In a message to ANC national executive committee members, the party said that more than 4,000 wards and more than 200 local districts and metros now had representatives.

It also said that the IEC's system confirmed receipt on Monday night.

However, the exact details of who had registered have not yet been revealed.

Apart from the ANC, reports said that the United Democratic Movement (UDM) and Good Party had also benefitted.

Chief Electoral Officer, Sy Mamabolo, said that the commission would make public certified lists on 28 September.

“We will be interacting with all parties if there are any issues of non-compliance we have to resolve. And on 28 September, we will issue a certified list formally,” Mamabolo said.

