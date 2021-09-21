Alex residents accuse City Power of failing them as illegal connections cut Residents in River Park took to the streets after City Power, police and metro police descended on the nearby Alex Mall. Alexandra

City Power

Electricity

Illegal power connections ALEXANDRA - There's been a tense standoff between residents of Alexandra and Joburg City Power officials who have been trying to remove illegal connections. Residents in River Park took to the streets after City Power, police and metro police descended on the nearby Alex Mall. Residents started throwing stones and burning tyres, while police fired rubber bullets. #RiverPark residents are burning tyres. They have also thrown stones at the JMPD officers, City Power contractors and the media. pic.twitter.com/SD59yjrEaf EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 21, 2021 WATCH: City power is at #RiverPark in Alex to disconnect illegal connections. @dominic_Majola is there. pic.twitter.com/kCNU5dJC9F EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 21, 2021

Residents have accused City Power of failing them, saying that the last time that power utility spokesperson Isaac Mangena was in Alexandra, he promised not to remove the illegal connections.

This was until the process of having the residents registered for proper connectivity was carried out.

Residents shouted at Mangena, accusing him of failing them.

“You’re cutting electricity for what? He can’t even face us, he’s a liar and is now protected by the police,” one resident said.

But Mangena said that they were losing billions of rands due to illegal connections and exploding infrastructure caused by the overloading of the network.

“The city is incurring serious losses due to the illegal connections. We’ve got cases where substations and cables blow up.”

City Power has vowed to go back and remove the illegal connections.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.