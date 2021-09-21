Go

42 more COVID-19 deaths take SA’s toll to 86,216

Over the latest 24-hour reporting period, the NICD recorded 1,504 new COVID-19 cases across the country.

FILE: Healthcare workers at the bedside of a patient admitted to the Nasrec field hospital in Gauteng during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: @BandileMasuku/Twitter
CAPE TOWN - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Monday said the current surge in COVID-19 infections was on a sustained downward trend.

Currently, there are 62,578 active covid cases in South Africa.

The NCID said 42 more COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded.

To date, 86,216 people have lost their lives as a result of COVID related complications nationwide.

The NICD said the seven-day moving average of daily number of cases has decreased.

The total number of vaccinations administered nationwide is 16 162 887; 76,736 individuals were fully vaccinated in the past 24 hours.

So far, Gauteng leads the pack with more than four million residents having taken the jab, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape with more than two million vaccinations having been administered in those provinces.

The Eastern Cape has also seen more than a million of its residents getting vaccinated.

The least number of vaccinations have been administered in the Northern Cape with more than 317,000.

